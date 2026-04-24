Edison Joins FoCoMX Lineup Saturday Night

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Denver folk trio brings high-energy, story-driven sound to Magic Rat Live Music during FoCoMX Saturday lineup

Fort Collins transforms into a citywide stage this week as FoCoMX returns, bringing hundreds of Colorado bands to dozens of venues for one of the region’s most anticipated live music events.

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The annual festival highlights the depth of the state’s music scene, with performances spanning indie, folk, rock, hip-hop, and experimental sounds. For local audiences, it’s a chance to discover new artists, revisit favorites, and experience downtown Fort Collins in a uniquely connected way—where every venue contributes to a shared rhythm across the city.

One of Saturday’s standout performances comes from Denver-based trio Edison, taking the stage at Magic Rat Live Music at 5:15 p.m. Known for blending modern folk with a psychedelic edge, Edison delivers a sound that is both introspective and high-energy.

Fronted by vocalist Sarah Slaton, the band features multi-instrumentalist Dustin Morris and Grammy-nominated guitarist Maxwell Hughes. Their music leans into storytelling and emotional depth, while their live shows bring a foot-stomping, upbeat energy that resonates with audiences looking for both connection and movement.

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Set in the intimate atmosphere of Magic Rat Live Music in Old Firehouse Alley, this performance offers a chance to catch a seasoned Colorado act in a setting that matches the spirit of FoCoMX—close, collaborative, and driven by a love of live music.

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Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.