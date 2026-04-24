Invasive Worm Alert Highlights Growing Environmental Concern

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials urge Northern Colorado residents to help prevent spread of destructive soil pest

As spring gardening ramps up across Northern Colorado, a new environmental concern is emerging that could impact soil health and native ecosystems. The recent confirmation of invasive Asian jumping worms in Colorado has prompted state officials to call for vigilance from gardeners, landscapers, and property owners alike.

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The Colorado Department of Agriculture has identified these aggressive worms in the Denver area and warns that they could spread through soil, mulch, and landscaping materials. Unlike beneficial earthworms, these invasive species rapidly consume organic matter, degrading soil quality and threatening plant life.

The worms’ presence is particularly concerning for regions like Fort Collins and surrounding communities, where gardening, landscaping, and natural ecosystems play a significant role in daily life. Their ability to strip soil of nutrients and disrupt plant growth could have long-term impacts on both residential landscapes and local agriculture.

Unlike European nightcrawlers, jumping worms have a distinct, prominent band around the body, called the clitellum, that produces cocoons. This clitellum is milky white to light gray, is flush with the body, and completely encircles it.

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The Asian Jumping worm, an invasive species, is identified by the yellow star, with a white milky-white encircling it (Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Agriculture)

State officials emphasize that prevention is the most effective tool available. Residents are encouraged to inspect soil and plants before moving them, avoid transporting potentially contaminated materials, and report suspected sightings. Early detection and community awareness will be key to slowing the spread of this invasive pest.

If you suspect an infestation, report it to the Colorado Department of Agriculture at ag.colorado.gov.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Agriculture