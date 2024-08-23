Encore!Encore! presents Monsters, In-Laws, and Trust Exercises

Local playwright Veronica Brush is a nervous wreck as she quickly approaches her directorial debut, which is also the world premiere of a play she wrote! Veronica is the author of three books and several short stories. Usually, she favors a blend of mystery and sci-fi in her writing, but she’s gone off-script with her comedy production of Monsters, In-Laws, and Trust Exercises. Veronica isn’t a fan of being on stage, but she sure loves to hang out in the wings, working as stage manager and assistant director with Encore!Encore! Productions for almost ten years. She now takes on the writer/director roles utilizing her writing skills, theater experience, and comedic genius. The goal is lots of laughs. No deep message, no politics, and no need for audience members to see a therapist after watching the show.

The play revolves around the fact that Dr. Gawkler’s vacation rental is fully booked for the weekend. Unfortunately, it’s the weekend the doctor and his faithful assistant Igor are bringing their monstrous creation to life. Can Dr. Gawkler keep his guests from getting eaten? More importantly, can he keep his guests from giving him bad reviews before they get eaten? This outrageous comedy will remind you how great it feels to not take life too seriously and actually laugh out loud!

Encore!Encore! is a local non-profit whose other annual events include the Father/Daughter Butterfly Kisses Valentine Dance and Lost Marbles Theatrics student productions. Started in 1992, Encore!Encore!’s intent is to entertain, encourage, and educate others about the glory of God.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (August 19, 2024)

Encore!Encore! presents the World Premier of

Monsters, In-Laws, and Trust Exercises by Veronica Brush

A crazy comedy just for fun

Friday, September 13 and 20 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 14 and 21 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 22 2:00 pm

Tickets $19.00 – $21.00

Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre 417 W Magnolia, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Lincoln Center Box Office 970-221-6730 or www.LCtix.com