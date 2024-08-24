Public Invited to Informational Meeting About High Plains Boulevard Project

Before construction begins early next year to create a segment of High Plains Boulevard between Weld County Road (WCR) 32 and WCR 34, the Weld County Department of Public Works and the Town of Mead is inviting the public to a meeting to learn more about the project.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Town of Mead’s Public Works Building, located at 1341 County Road 34 in Mead.

Attendees will hear the background information on how the project came to be, be able to view the construction schedule, and meet representatives from the Weld County Department of Public Works; project contractor Kraemer NA; RMS, which is assisting with design and Western State’s Land Services, which will assist with right of way acquisitions. There will also be an opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions about the project.

High Plains Boulevard is a planned arterial road running east of Interstate 25 in south Weld County. Specifically, this segment will extend Weld County Road (WCR) 9.5 from WCR 32 to WCR 34 east of Mead. The new road will feature two 12-foot lanes (one north and one south), shoulders, and bike lanes on either side. One side of the road will also have a sidewalk, a curb, and a gutter. Both intersections at WCR 32 and WCR 34 will be enhanced with roundabouts for safety. A stormwater system will also be installed to ensure proper drainage along the road.

“We believe this road will provide an additional north/south route through a high-traffic area, which will be a benefit as we continue to grow,” said Curtis Hall, Director of the Weld County Department of Public Works. “We understand this project will affect nearby property and landowners, and we encourage them to attend to learn more about the overall vision for this project. This will also provide those in attendance with a chance to ask questions related to the project, which can reduce frustration or confusion once it has begun.”

Construction of this segment of the High Plains Boulevard project reflects long-term planning, which began with an Interstate 25 Planned Arterial Study in 2003 and the formation of the High Plains Boulevard Coalition in 2020, which further studied benefits of the project. This segment of High Plains Boulevard, budgeted at $25 million, was awarded to Kramer NA in July. Kraemer NA has worked successfully with Weld County in the past, most recently completing the reconstruction of Bridge 54/13A, located northeast of Johnstown earlier this year.

