Estes Park Jazz Fest Fills Mountains With Music

Free two-day festival brings Colorado jazz ensembles to Performance Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Jazz Fest returns to Performance Park Amphitheater on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, offering two afternoons of free live music in a scenic mountain setting.

Community Message

Performances will run from 1 to 7 p.m. each day at Performance Park, 417 W. Elkhorn Ave. The festival is free and open to the public.

The 2026 lineup features jazz ensembles from across Colorado, including the Estes Village Jazz Band, John Mills Orchestra, Kream of the Krop, Don Elwood Big Band, Colorado Swing Big Band, Groove ’N Motion, the U.S. Air Force Academy Falconaires Jazz Band and the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.

Families, residents and visitors are invited to bring chairs or blankets, relax along the river and enjoy two days of big band, swing and contemporary jazz.

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Source: Estes Park Jazz Fest event information

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