Loveland Man Arrested for 23 Burglary and Theft Charges 

A Loveland area man has been arrested on 23 burglary and theft charges.

Beginning in September of 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a jet ski theft in the south Loveland area. Over several months, we received additional reports of other thefts in the Berthoud and south Loveland areas. These thefts occurred primarily at businesses and construction sites in the area.

For the next several months, Investigators dedicated countless hours to the investigation. After a thorough investigation, deputies identified a suspect and found evidence linking him to several locations where thefts had occurred, particularly in the Berthoud, Johnstown, and south Loveland areas. Deputies and investigators served a search warrant on the suspects’ property, where they found several items known to be stolen.

The suspect, identified as Craig Clemons (DOB: 08/22/72), was charged with a total of 23 charges:

Theft from Burglary, F5 (2 counts)

Theft from Burglary, F6 (4 counts)

Theft from Burglary, M1

2nd Degree Burglary, F3 (7 counts)

2nd Degree Burglary, F5 (1 count)

Theft, M2

Theft, Petty Offense (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief, M2

Criminal Mischief, Petty Offense

1st Degree Trespassing, M1 (3 counts)

Clemons was booked in the Larimer County Jail in early April and issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Courts.

Investigators discovered several additional items they believe to have been stolen.

If you were a victim of an unreported steal in the past several months, and the items you had stolen include building materials, home appliances, and construction tools, fill out this form and our Investigator will contact you if we have a potential match. Please provide as much detailed information as possible, including serial numbers or identifying marks, to assist in item reunification.

Anyone with information about incidents involving this suspect should contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at 970-498-5542.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.