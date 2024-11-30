Experience the Magic of Colorado’s Holiday Legends with LuneAseas

Be enchanted as the Tenia Nelson Band, accompanied by the Boulder Philharmonic, brings Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s 1960 jazz arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite to life.

Their performance weaves together timeless music with tales of iconic figures and places that shaped Colorado’s cultural history.

Award-winning musicians, dancers, and storytellers will captivate audiences with their vibrant reimagining of these historic legends. Don’t miss this extraordinary journey into the heart of Colorado’s past, told through an unforgettable tapestry of art and performance.

This year’s performances, directed by Five Points native Larea Edwards, will take place at The Savoy Denver (2700 Arapahoe St.) from December 20-22, with preview nights in Fort Collins and Longmont on December 12 and 13.