Aaron Lambertus Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted First-Degree Murder

The 8th Judicial District announced recently that Aaron Lambertus has been sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections following his guilty plea to Attempted First-Degree Murder – Extreme Indifference, a class 2 felony. His sentencing also includes a “crime of violence” enhancement due to his use of a handgun during the crime.

The case dates back to August 2023, when Loveland Police responded to a shooting in the Safeway parking lot in Loveland. Two victims were sleeping on the ground, with a third nearby, when they were targeted by gunfire from an SUV that sped away from the scene. One victim sustained injuries.

Thanks to a thorough and expedited investigation, Loveland Police traced the SUV to Aaron Lambertus. Detectives extended their efforts across state lines, traveling to Bozeman, Montana, to interview Lambertus and his co-defendant, Ayla Osterloth. Both individuals were subsequently arrested and extradited to Larimer County to face charges. Investigators determined Osterloth was the driver of the SUV, while Lambertus fired the gun.

Osterloth pled guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a class 3 felony, in June 2024. In light of her age and role in the crime, she was sentenced in September to four years in the Youth Offender System (YOS), with an eight-year suspended sentence to the Department of Corrections. Should she fail to complete YOS, she will serve the full eight years in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Hitchings led the prosecution, emphasizing the deliberate nature of Lambertus’ actions. The court heard that Lambertus targeted individuals he believed were “not contributing members of society,” a motive he chillingly admitted to police. Hitchings also revealed Lambertus attempted to manipulate Osterloth while they were in custody, pressuring her to take full responsibility for the crime.

In issuing the sentence, Judge Sarah Cure denounced the senseless violence, stating, “There was absolutely no sense to this case. There is no sense in someone coming into our community and firing guns at humans.”

In addition to his prison term, Lambertus will serve five years of parole following his release.

The District Attorney’s Office commended the Loveland Police Department for their unwavering dedication to this case, ensuring Lambertus was held accountable for his actions.