Explore the Extraordinary Countries of Australia and New Zealand 

Australia and New Zealand: Miles Apart opens Friday, August 4, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures with free admission from 5-8 pm as part of the First Friday Art Walk. From 5:30-7 pm, a youth vocal ensemble and rock band from the Loveland Academy of Music will perform on the Museum’s patio.

The exhibit, coordinated by guest curator Jean Lehman, surveys the distinctive environments, lifestyles, and traditions of the two countries. The exhibition runs through November 18.

“Come and enjoy the rich cultures, histories, and arts of New Zealand and Australia,” said Lehman. “Explore didgeridoos and nose-played flutes, New Zealand rugby, and Australian cricket, Australian children’s books and some Aboriginal artists’ dot paintings, New Zealand possum-merino fashion and a Māori artist’s tattoo mask, modern jade jewelry in traditional Māori symbols, ancient weapons named nulla nulla and wahaika, and Australian BIF stone more than 1.5 billion years old.”

On Saturday, August 26, Australia & New Zealand: A Cultural Experience will be hosted at the Museum by Outdoor Travel Adventures, Australia Tourism, and New Zealand Tourism. The entertaining and family-friendly festivities will include fun activities, traditional Australian music, giveaways, drawings, and travel information, and presentations. Tickets are $15 for a family of four or $7 per adult (16 or older), and reservations are required at globalvillagemuseum.org. Refreshments and free ice cream are included in the ticket price.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information and closure dates during the change of exhibits, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.

The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Our mission is to foster and celebrate international connections between Northern Colorado and the world through exhibits of folk art, fine arts, and artifacts from around the globe; and to provide international resources and educational opportunities.