Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland 

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!

The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month.

Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com.

The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run through October 31. The Loveland Downtown District, Centerra and Visit Loveland are collaborating with local creative enthusiasts for a festive scavenger hunt to kick off the fall season! We’ve identified key locations throughout the city of Loveland to bring these artistic installations to life. Many local businesses will be supporting our local creative community by sponsoring an artist and location within a high-traffic area that can safely support daily visitors and photographic moments. Scavenger hunters can participate in the event by downloading the Eventzee App from their app store and use code SCARECROW to join the scavenger hunt. The hunt is free and open to everyone. Players who complete the hunt will win a prize and be eligible for grand prizes. Learn more at www.visitlovelandco.org/scarecrow.

Finally, the 3rd annual Downtown Pumpkin Festival will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 12 pm – 5 pm in the Foundry Plaza. The festival will feature local farmer’s market pumpkins, Loveland artists, food vendors, and more Shop farmer’s market stands and vendor booths throughout The Foundry Plaza, enjoy time downtown in the crisp fall air, and catch music provided by a local DJ Lil Coop– from 12 pm – 3 pm, followed by a The Troubadours band from 3:30 pm – 5 pm. Families and groups can participate in a costume contest at 3 pm and watch live pumpkin sculptors as they create their masterpieces live during the festival! The general event is FREE to attend, tickets are required to decorate pumpkins. Purchase tickets at www.downtownloveland.org/pumpkinfestival.

Multiple local businesses are hosting fall events throughout the month of October and you can find those events on our calendar at www.downtownloveland.org/calendar.

To learn more about the Loveland Downtown District, visit www.downtownloveland.org.

The Foundry is a new mixed-use development located on three city blocks in the heart of Downtown Loveland, making it the perfect location for members of the community to gather. The Foundry features convenient parking, apartments, restaurants, a salon, a hotel, a dine-in movie theater, and a central plaza for community entertainment with easy access to an array of independently owned restaurants, breweries, bars, and retail shops in the downtown core.

The Loveland Downtown District is a dynamic collaboration between three nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and Downtown Business Alliance (DBA). Their mission: “To create a vibrant downtown that provides a safe, dynamic environment to gather, live, educate, shop, work and play.” They achieve this through the development and redevelopment of the downtown area, creating relationships and collaborating with local businesses, and holding a range of community events throughout the year to create interest within Northern Colorado and highlight the downtown as a unique destination.