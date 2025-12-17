Fort Collins Foodie Walk returns to Old Town Dec. 19

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown culinary shops invite the community to explore local flavors during a self-guided evening food tour

Food lovers are invited to stroll through Downtown Fort Collins on Friday, Dec. 19, for the monthly Fort Collins Foodie Walk™, a self-guided culinary experience celebrating the city’s vibrant foodie scene.

The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and begins at 19 Old Town Square, Suite 230. Held on the third Friday of each month, the Foodie Walk offers participants the chance to explore local culinary shops featuring interactive showcases, seasonal flavors, and unique tasting experiences.

Designed for anyone who enjoys food—from casual tasters to passionate home cooks—the event highlights Downtown Fort Collins businesses that emphasize quality ingredients, local sourcing, and specialty products. Participating locations for the December walk include Downtown Ace Hardware (Grilling Department), Happy Lucky’s Teahouse, Kilwins Chocolates & Ice Cream, La Boutique, Mountain Avenue Market, Old Town Spice Shop, Rocky Mountain Olive Oil, Savory Spice Shop, The Cooking Studio, The Cupboard, The Hot Sauce Realm, and The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Shop.

Participants can move at their own pace, engaging with shop owners and learning more about the ingredients, techniques, and stories behind the region’s food culture.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.