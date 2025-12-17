High Winds Raise Travel, Fire Risks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dangerous travel conditions are expected across Northern Colorado on Dec. 17 due to high winds and dry conditions, increasing risks for motorists, commercial drivers, and communities along the Front Range.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning travelers that peak wind gusts could reach 75 to 85 mph near the foothills, with strong winds also impacting portions of the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver northward. While wind speeds are expected to decrease farther east, conditions may still be hazardous for drivers across Northern Colorado.

With unseasonably warm and dry weather persisting this winter, a fire weather watch is also in effect. CDOT officials say rapidly changing conditions could significantly affect roadway safety, particularly for high-profile vehicles such as semi-trucks, RVs, buses, vans, SUVs, and vehicles towing trailers.

Strong gusts can cause trailers to sway or tip, especially on bridges, overpasses, and open stretches of highway. If winds exceed safety thresholds — typically sustained speeds of 60 mph or higher — CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol may issue High Wind Restrictions on specific highway segments. These restrictions require high-profile vehicles to park or turn around until conditions improve, helping prevent rollovers and lane incursions.

Commercial drivers are also urged to ensure tire chains are properly secured and not dragging, as sparks from chains contacting pavement can ignite wildfires during dry and windy conditions. CDOT reminds all motorists to properly dispose of cigarette butts and avoid throwing them from vehicles.

High winds may also cause power outages that affect traffic signals. If traffic lights are dark or flashing, drivers must treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

CDOT offers the following safety tips for drivers during high wind events:

Reduce speed and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel

Watch for sudden gusts, especially when passing large vehicles

Give high-profile vehicles extra space

Avoid overcorrecting if pushed off course by wind

Stay alert for debris and changing road conditions

Avoid unnecessary travel during peak wind periods when possible

Park away from trees and power lines once you reach your destination

CDOT crews will continue to monitor conditions and respond as needed. Travelers are encouraged to check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner mobile app for real-time road conditions and travel alerts before heading out. Additional information about CDOT’s work and mission is available at codot.gov.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)