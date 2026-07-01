Fort Collins Independence Day Celebration Returns to City Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A full day of family fun, live music, food, and fireworks honors America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th year

Fort Collins will celebrate Independence Day with a full day of community festivities on Saturday, July 4, at City Park. This year’s celebration marks a milestone as the nation commemorates 250 years of independence while Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Community Message

Activities begin early with the FireKracker 5K and Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament before the park transforms into an all-day festival featuring family activities, food trucks, live entertainment, historical exhibits, trolley rides, and special hours at City Park Pool.

Families can enjoy the Elevations Credit Union Family Fun Zone, explore local history during “A Walk Through History,” and visit the Touch-a-Truck area. Throughout the afternoon and evening, live performances by The Robin Lewis Band, Salsa Forte, and The Pamlico Sound will provide entertainment leading up to the community’s traditional fireworks display over Sheldon Lake.

Organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead for traffic and parking and to review event information before arriving. The celebration offers one of Northern Colorado’s signature Independence Day traditions and provides activities for residents and visitors throughout the day.

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Event Details

What: City of Fort Collins Independence Day Community Celebration

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: City Park, 1500 W. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

Cost: Free admission (some activities may have separate registration fees)

More Information: fortcollins.gov

Schedule Highlights

7:30 a.m. – FireKracker 5K and Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament

11 a.m.–3 p.m. – Elevations Credit Union Family Fun Zone

11 a.m.–1 p.m. – A Walk Through History and Touch-a-Truck

11 a.m.–9 p.m. – Food trucks

Noon–4 p.m. – City Park Pool special hours

Noon–5 p.m. – Trolley rides between City Park and Old Town

3:30–8:30 p.m. – Live music featuring The Robin Lewis Band, Salsa Forte, and The Pamlico Sound

9:35 p.m. – Fireworks over Sheldon Lake

Discover thousands of additional events happening across Northern Colorado in the North Forty News Community Calendar at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Community celebrations like Fort Collins’ Independence Day festivities remind us what makes Northern Colorado special. Your membership helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, organizations, and traditions that connect our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Community celebrations like Fort Collins’ Independence Day festivities remind us what makes Northern Colorado special. Your membership helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, organizations, and traditions that connect our communities.