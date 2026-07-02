Vehicle Crashes Into Fort Collins Home; Driver Evaluated at Scene

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

No injuries to occupants reported as firefighters secure damaged structure

A vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday afternoon in Fort Collins, prompting the Poudre Fire Authority to respond to evaluate the driver and assess damage to the residence.

Community Message

The crash occurred in the 200 block of Wood Street. Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle that had struck the home. The driver was evaluated at the scene by a University of Colorado Health ambulance crew. No information was released about the driver’s condition.

Vehicle Crashes Into Fort Collins Home on July 1, 2026, 200 Block Wood Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters also assessed the home’s structural integrity and worked to stabilize and secure the damaged portion of the building. Once those efforts were completed, the residence was returned to the homeowner.

Poudre Fire Authority reported that no further updates were expected following the completion of stabilization work.

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Source: Poudre Fire Authority incident updates posted July 1, 2026.