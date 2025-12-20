Fort Collins Moves Bike Registration Online

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City aligns with CSU on Bike Index to simplify theft recovery and expand mobility device registration

Fort Collins residents will soon have an easier, more unified way to protect their bikes and mobility devices. The City of Fort Collins has launched a new bike registration system through Bike Index, a nationally recognized database now shared with Colorado State University, creating a single platform for the community.

The transition replaces the City’s longtime in-house system. It aligns Fort Collins with thousands of communities and universities nationwide that use Bike Index to help recover stolen bikes and devices. The new registration form is live at https://www.fcgov.com/bikeregistration.

Existing bikes previously registered with the City are being automatically migrated into the new system for owners who provided an email address. Those who registered with only a phone number will be contacted directly to complete the transition.

“This move modernizes Fort Collins’ bike registration system and makes it easier for people to protect their bikes and scooters,” said Lauren Nagle, the City’s Active Modes Specialist. “By aligning with CSU and local bike shops, we’re creating a seamless system that works across the entire community.”

The updated system expands registration beyond traditional bicycles to include e-scooters, e-skateboards, and other mobility devices. Registration is free, self-serve, and available at any time without assistance from City staff.

Bike Index also integrates with point-of-sale systems at local bike shops, allowing registration at the time of purchase. Support from Fort Collins bike shops will roll out over the coming months. CSU students, faculty, and staff should continue to register through CSU’s Bike Index portal for on-campus parking. In contrast, City staff will retain access to CSU’s database for off-campus theft and recovery.

Residents can learn more about the new system and register in person at the City’s Transportation Projects Fair on Friday, Feb. 6, from 6–9 p.m. at The Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews St. Additional details are available at https://www.fcgov.com/bikeregistration.

Stay ahead in Northern Colorado — get North Forty News’ top stories and the day’s events every morning at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Subscribe now at https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate.

Attribution: City of Fort Collins