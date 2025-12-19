Study Finds Alzheimer’s More Common After 70

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Banner Health co-authors global research highlighting earlier detection through blood tests

New research co-authored by Banner Health scientists shows Alzheimer’s-related brain changes are significantly more common in adults over 70 than previously believed, a finding with growing relevance for aging communities across Northern Colorado.

The study, published in Nature, analyzed blood samples from more than 11,000 participants and found that more than 1 in 10 adults aged 70 and older may already be eligible for treatments designed to slow cognitive decline. Researchers used a non-invasive blood test to identify Alzheimer’s disease neuropathological changes (ADNC), a key biological factor in dementia.

“These findings show that disease-related brain changes are far more widespread than we once understood,” said Nicholas Ashton, PhD, senior director of Banner Health’s Fluid Biomarker Program and a co-lead author. “Blood-based testing allows us to identify people earlier, when treatments may have the greatest impact.”

The data revealed ADNC prevalence increases sharply with age and found no meaningful difference between men and women, challenging the belief that Alzheimer’s is more common in females. Higher education levels were linked to lower prevalence.

The blood test used in the study is available in the U.S., and researchers are now exploring how it could be used in primary care to help identify Alzheimer’s earlier. The work is part of Banner Health’s ongoing efforts to advance Alzheimer’s research through its Banner Sun Health Research Institute. More information is available at https://www.bannershri.com.

Source: Banner Health / Banner Sun Health Research Institute