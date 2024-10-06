Fort Collins Nursery’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree Promises Pumpkin Fun

Saturday, October 12, is Fort Collins Nursery’s 16th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Dozens of growers from all over the region will haul their larger-than-life pumpkins to Fort Collins Nursery to compete for $8,100 in cash prizes.

This FREE-ticketed event captures the imagination of everyone involved and is a celebration of fun and the absurd!

Fort Collins Nursery is an officially sanctioned contest site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, which brings a whole new level of competition and some truly staggering entries!

Rumor has it that growers at the event (this year) could set three state records from growers in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. All three are estimated at 2,000 – 2,200 lbs!

Last year’s winning entry was from Cheyenne growers Andy and Amy Corbin. They submitted a monster pumpkin weighing a whopping 2,062 lbs! Their winning entry set a new Wyoming state record and a Fort Collins Nursery site record!

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Jamboree is an all-ages event. The event is FREE.

There will be food from Schmickels Hot Dog Cart & Sunny Sky Pies from 10 am – 3 pm!

Jamboree Features

Food from Schmickels Hot Dog Cart & Sunny Sky Pies: 10am – 3pm

Coffee from Perk Mill Coffee: 10am – 3pm

Pumpkin Bowling: 10am – 2pm

Face Painting by Valiant Designs: 10am – 2pm

*Interactive Instrument Garden by Boredomfighters: 10am – 2pm

Tractor Hayrides: 11:30am – 2pm

Additional information is available at fortcollinsnursery.com.