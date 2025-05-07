Fort Collins Pride Returns June 1 with Free Community Celebration

Annual event brings LGBTQ+ pride, music, and unity to Library Park in the heart of Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



FORT COLLINS, CO — Northern Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community and allies will come together on Sunday, June 1, 2025, for the annual Fort Collins Pride celebration. Taking place from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Library Park, the Old Town Library, and the Center for Creativity, the event will offer a vibrant lineup of entertainment and community engagement opportunities.

Hosted by Fort Collins Pride, the free event features live music, drag performances, spoken word poetry, and more. A full schedule of performances and activities will be announced soon. The organization is currently accepting volunteer applications and invites residents to get involved by visiting FortCollinsPride.org.

“Pride Month isn’t just about commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots,” said Nico Williams, Board President of Fort Collins Pride. “It’s about affirming our shared vision of equality, inclusion, and joy. In a time when stigma and fear persist, this event uplifts LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies with a message of unity and empowerment.”

The 2025 Fort Collins Pride celebration is made possible through partnerships with the City of Fort Collins, Poudre Libraries, R Bar and Lounge, and Live Beyond Limit. Local businesses and individuals interested in sponsorship can learn more at fortcollinspride.org/sponsorship.

About Fort Collins Pride

Fort Collins Pride is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Colorado. Its mission is to create inclusive, affirming spaces where people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions can thrive, connect, and be seen.

For more information, to volunteer, or to become a sponsor, visit FortCollinsPride.org.

Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Pride.