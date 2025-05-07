Fort Collins Ranks 4th Lowest for Adult Children Living at Home Among U.S. Mid-Size Cities

A new report shows that only 10.1% of young adults in Fort Collins live with parents, well below the national average.

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As Mother’s Day approaches, many young adults are preparing to visit home, but a smaller-than-average number won’t need to in Fort Collins. According to a new report from TruckInfo.net, only 10.1% of Fort Collins residents ages 18 to 34 live with their parents, compared to 21.8% across Colorado and 32.1% nationally.

The report analyzed recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve to track where adult children are most likely to live with their parents. Fort Collins ranked fourth lowest among all mid-size cities in the U.S.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Several factors appear to influence these trends. Nationwide, adult children are now twice as likely to live at home as in 1967. High housing costs are a key contributor, especially in coastal and southern states. However, cities like Fort Collins buck the trend, suggesting more favorable conditions for young adults, including employment opportunities and housing availability.

Of all mid-size cities analyzed, Madison, Wisconsin, had the lowest rate (7.6%), followed by Charleston, South Carolina (8.6%), and St. Louis, Missouri (9.4%). Fort Collins came in fourth, with a relatively high house-price-to-income ratio of 4.9.

These findings reinforce Fort Collins’ reputation as an attractive and independent-minded city for young professionals—a trend that may benefit local employers and housing markets alike.

The full report, which includes detailed breakdowns for all cities and states studied, is available at truckinfo.net.



Source: TruckInfo.net