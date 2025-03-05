Fort Collins Set to Groove: Must-Attend Music Events This Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As the publisher of North Forty News, I am thrilled to spotlight the vibrant musical happenings gracing Fort Collins this weekend. From eclectic rock fusions to viral internet sensations, our city offers a diverse lineup that promises to captivate music enthusiasts of all tastes.

Big Something with Squeaky Feet

Date & Time: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM​

Venue: Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Prepare for an electrifying evening as Big Something brings their signature blend of rock, pop, and improvisational jams to Washington’s. Sharing the stage is Denver’s own Squeaky Feet, renowned for their “prog-rock with a pocket” style, ensuring a night of rhythmic grooves and dynamic performances.​

Tickets: Secure your spot by purchasing tickets through Washington’s official ticketing page. ​

An Evening with CG5 – Under The Spotlight Tour

Date & Time: Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM​

Venue: Aggie Theatre, 204 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524​

Internet sensation CG5, known for his catchy tunes and viral videos, is set to light up the Aggie Theatre with his ‘Under The Spotlight Tour.’ Fans can anticipate an engaging performance featuring his unique blend of music that has garnered a massive online following.​

CG5

Tickets: Tickets are available for purchase through the Aggie’s website. ​

The Young Dubliners with The Swashbuckling Doctors

Date & Time: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM​

Venue: Aggie Theatre, 204 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524​

Experience the energetic fusion of Celtic rock as The Young Dubliners take the stage, accompanied by The Swashbuckling Doctors. This collaboration promises a lively evening filled with rich melodies and spirited performances.​

Tickets: Purchase your tickets through the Aggie Theatre’s official website. ​

Mark Sloniker Performance

Date & Time: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM​

Venue: Ace Gillett’s, 239 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Join local jazz pianist Mark Sloniker for an intimate evening of live music at Ace Gillett’s lounge. His soulful performances provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxed Sunday night.​

Details: Visit Mark Sloniker’s website for more information.

Fort Collins continues to thrive as a hub for diverse musical talent. I encourage everyone to partake in these events and support our local venues and artists. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a visitor, this weekend’s lineup offers something special for every music lover.