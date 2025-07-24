Fort Collins to Host Powerful Play Honoring Matthew Shepard’s Legacy

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

“An Echoing Spring” comes to The Lincoln Center August 15–16, focusing on love, loss, and lasting change

FORT COLLINS, CO – Northern Colorado audiences will soon have the opportunity to experience a moving theatrical tribute to one of the nation’s most poignant civil rights stories. “An Echoing Spring, A Story of Matthew Shepard” will be performed August 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

Presented by Colorado TINTS, this 90-minute, two-person production honors the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard through the lens of his close relationship with his mother, Judy Shepard. Rather than centering on the brutality of the 1998 hate crime that ended Matthew’s life, the play brings forth the memories and spirit of the young man who became a catalyst for anti-hate legislation and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The script, described by early audiences as “poetic” and “powerful,” was written by Colorado playwright Mike Broemmel. The production stars Aiden Evans as Matthew and Suzanne Connors Nepi as Judy Shepard, under the direction of Gregory West. The executive producer is Jennifer Dempsey.

An Echoing Spring, A Story of Matthew Shepard (Photo provided by Colorado Tints)

“An Echoing Spring” is more than a play—it is a call to action. With its heartfelt narrative and intimate performances, the production encourages reflection on the enduring legacy of Matthew’s impact, as well as the power of love and justice to inspire lasting change.

Fort Collins is the only Northern Colorado stop for this meaningful performance, making it a rare opportunity for regional audiences to connect with a story that has shaped the national conversation around hate crimes and inclusion.

For more information about the cast and creative team behind the production, visit matthewshepard.info/creative-team.

Event Details:

“An Echoing Spring, A Story of Matthew Shepard”

August 15 & 16, 2025 – 7:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Join the conversation. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind production that blends storytelling, activism, and artistry.

Attribution: Source – Colorado TINTS