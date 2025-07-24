Gas Line Explosion in Johnstown Injures Five, Prompts Multi-Agency Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

First responders contain blaze threatening buildings and vehicles; Highway 60 remains closed

JOHNSTOWN, CO — A gas line explosion in Johnstown late Wednesday morning led to five individuals being transported to the hospital. It triggered a significant emergency response from multiple agencies across Northern Colorado.

Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) was dispatched to the scene at 11:09 a.m. and arrived two minutes later to find an active fire endangering several buildings and vehicles. Firefighters quickly began suppression efforts and had the blaze under control by 11:45 a.m.

Five patients were transported to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies with non-life-threatening injuries. UCHealth EMS and Mountain View Fire Rescue provided emergency medical services.

In addition to FRFR, the response included crews from the Greeley Fire Department, Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue, UCHealth, Mountain View Fire Rescue, the Johnstown Police Department, and officials from the Town of Johnstown.

The blast was felt throughout nearby neighborhoods. Windy, a Johnstown resident who posted on Nextdoor, described the moment the explosion occurred: “We could hear it from our house in Rolling Hills Ranch. We thought a small plane crashed. The ground rumbled a little.”

Highway 60 remains closed as emergency crews continue to assess the damage and ensure public safety. Officials have not yet announced when the road will reopen.

For ongoing updates, residents can follow Front Range Fire Rescue on Facebook.

Sources – Front Range Fire Rescue and public comment via Nextdoor