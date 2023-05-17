Lagoon Concert Series starts at CSU on June 14

Get the camping chairs, coolers, and sunscreen ready: Colorado State University’s popular Lagoon Concert Series is back with six musical acts this summer.

The free concerts on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn are scheduled throughout June and July, with Northern Colorado’s Funky Business kicking off the annual tradition on Wednesday, June 14. The concerts are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Last year, the Lagoon Concert Series had an average of 2,500-3,000 people attending each show. The concerts spotlight local, Colorado-based bands that sometimes include CSU alumni. Family-friendly concerts also feature local food trucks, other interactive activities, and special events.

The Lagoon Concert Series has been CSU’s signature summertime tradition for over 25 years. Summer campus concerts date back to the 1970s and 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 1997 Spring Creek Flood that the concerts became an annual tradition.

Lagoon Concert Series schedule

The concerts, located on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn, are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 14 | Funky Business: Described as a fiery, energetic party band, this Northern Colorado outfit has captivated Lagoon concertgoers in previous years with songs ranging from classic funk and spirited soul to danceable disco and contemporary pop.

June 21 | Christine Alice & the Canyon Echos: Critically acclaimed by both local and national musicians, this up-and-coming Northern Colorado act crosses all types of genres from pop, country and alternative to lo-fi and more.

June 28 | Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts: Billed as the “modern outlaw country band,” this four-piece Denver group, which has played the Lagoon before, pays tribute to classic styles in its overdriven sound, with a flair for classic country and 1970s rock ‘n’ roll.

July 12 | Salsa Forte: Based in Fort Collins, this Latin band’s sound features notes of salsa, merengue, cumbia, cha-cha-cha and Latin jazz — performing favorites ranging from Jerry Rivera and Gloria Estefan to Enrique Iglesias and even Pharrell Williams.

July 19: Reminiscing | Based out of Windsor, this local 1970s and 1980s cover band plays rock classics — Bob Seger, Chicago, Toto, The Eagles — bringing back some of the popular as well as forgotten pop/rock hits.