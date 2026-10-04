Ghostbusters Comes Alive at Lincoln Center

Film Favorite Gets Live Concert Treatment in Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Halloween season is getting an early dose of ghosts, proton packs, and one of cinema’s most recognizable supernatural comedies when Ghostbusters in Concert comes to The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Monday, October 5.

The event turns the familiar movie experience into a live concert event, giving Northern Colorado fans another way to revisit the comedy and adventure that made Ghostbusters a pop-culture favorite.

The performance will be held at The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins. The event is part of a busy October arts and entertainment calendar across Northern Colorado.

Event and ticket information is available through the North Forty News Local Calendar.