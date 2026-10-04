57th Street Railroad Crossing Closing for Repairs

BNSF project will shut roadway and nearby trail

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Drivers traveling through north Loveland will need to find another route beginning the week of Oct. 5 as crews replace the railroad crossing on 57th Street.

BNSF Railway plans to fully replace the railroad track crossing panels on 57th Street between North Taft Avenue and North Garfield Avenue. The work will require a complete closure of 57th Street to vehicles and pedestrians while construction is underway.

The existing crossing panels have deteriorated significantly, creating a pronounced bump for vehicles traveling through the crossing. The replacement is intended to provide a smoother and safer crossing.

BNSF is managing and performing the project in coordination with the City of Loveland Public Works Department.

Detour signs will direct motorists around the closure, and travelers should allow additional time for alternate routes.

Pedestrians will not be permitted through the construction area. The nearby Sunset Vista Natural Area trail north of 57th Street will also be temporarily closed for pedestrian safety.

Updates on the project and other Loveland road work are available through the City of Loveland’s ConeZone. Information about trail impacts is available on the city’s Parks & Recreation Detours and Closures page.