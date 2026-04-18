Greeley Coffee Event Supports Local Artists

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Human Bean fundraiser channels community support into Greeley’s growing arts scene

GREELEY, Colo. — A local coffee shop initiative is helping fuel creativity in Northern Colorado. Human Bean Northern Colorado raised nearly $600 during a recent Guest Barista Day, with proceeds benefiting the Greeley Creative District.

Community Message

Ten percent of all sales from the Human Bean location at 2610 W. 10th Street in Greeley were donated during the March event, totaling $589.97. The funds will support local artists and creative programs that strengthen the region’s arts community.

A check was formally presented to the organization on April 6, underscoring how small, community-driven efforts can directly impact local culture.

The Greeley Creative District works to cultivate an environment where creativity thrives through advocacy, partnerships, and programming. Its mission is to support artists and creative expression while enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.

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Human Bean Northern Colorado, locally owned and operated since 2004, has expanded to 11 locations across the region and regularly participates in community-focused initiatives. The Guest Barista Day program is one way the company partners with nonprofits to give back at the local level.

Learn more about the Greeley Creative District at https://greeleycreativedistrict.org and about the Guest Barista Day program at https://thehumanbean.com/blogs/noco-blog/guest-barista-day.

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Attribution: Human Bean Northern Colorado