Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Man faces attempted homicide charge after evening shooting along Highway 85

A road rage incident along a busy Weld County corridor left one person injured and a suspect in custody, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for drivers across Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting near northbound Highway 85 and 37th Street. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been struck by gunfire. Authorities said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Through interviews and evidence collected at the scene, investigators identified 27-year-old Austin Vinion as the suspect. Deputies later located him at his residence and arrested him.

Austin Vinion

Vinion faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree homicide, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

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The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly aggressive driving situations can escalate, particularly on high-traffic routes like Highway 85, a key north-south corridor for commuters and commercial traffic in Weld County.

Anyone with additional information who has not yet spoken with law enforcement is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, email [email protected], or call the tip line at (970) 304-6464.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office