Gypsy Jazz Meets Poetry in Fort Collins

Daniela Bisenius and John Calderazzo bring an intimate Sunday performance to Avogadro’s Number

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Classical music, gypsy jazz and poetry will come together Sunday afternoon when the Church of Beethoven presents violinist and violist Daniela Bisenius with poet John Calderazzo at Avogadro’s Number.

Community Message

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, August 9, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on the shaded patio at Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St. in Fort Collins.

Bisenius, a Chicago-based musician, is known for performances spanning classical repertoire and gypsy jazz. She will be joined by Fort Collins poet and writer John Calderazzo for a program combining live music and spoken word in the Church of Beethoven’s signature casual concert setting.

The Church of Beethoven presents performances designed to bring classical and creative arts into relaxed, accessible environments outside traditional concert halls.

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The Fort Collins program is supported by a grant from the Henderson Foundation.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Admission is $10 for attendees under age 30.

For additional information, contact Jean Lotus at [email protected] or 708-510-1776.

Event Details:

Gypsy Jazz with Daniela Bisenius and John Calderazzo

Sunday, August 9, 2026

3–4:15 p.m.

Avogadro’s Number

605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

$15 advance | $20 at the door | $10 under age 30

Source: Church of Beethoven / Event organizers

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