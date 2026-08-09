Road Rage Investigation Leads to Menacing Arrest in Weld County

18-year-old accused of pointing pellet gun at driver during highway confrontation near Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated menacing following a reported road rage incident west of Greeley that allegedly escalated when a weapon was pointed at another driver.

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According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 5 p.m. last Wednesday to a harassment-in-progress call near westbound U.S. Highway 34 and East 27th Street.

Jaime Rodriguez

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Jaime Rodriguez, 18, allegedly followed the victim for several miles, beginning near Interstate 76 and continuing to Weld County Road 49. During the encounter, Rodriguez reportedly pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle multiple times, slowed down, and blocked attempts to pass.

The situation escalated near East 27th Street, just north of Highway 34, when the victim exited the vehicle. According to investigators, Rodriguez then allegedly pointed what appeared to be a Glock 9mm handgun at the victim.

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Deputies later determined the weapon was a .177-caliber pellet gun, not a firearm. The victim returned to the vehicle, and Rodriguez reportedly left the area.

Following the investigation, deputies established probable cause to arrest Rodriguez on suspicion of aggravated menacing involving a weapon.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office reminded motorists that road rage incidents can escalate rapidly and urged anyone who becomes the victim of aggressive driving to avoid confrontation, get to a safe location, and contact law enforcement immediately.

Authorities emphasized that all charges are allegations, and Rodriguez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

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