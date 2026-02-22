Hello, Dolly! Lights Up Johnstown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boulder performer Melissa Williams takes the lead in beloved musical comedy at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

JOHNSTOWN — A classic of American musical theatre is drawing Northern Colorado audiences to Johnstown this winter as Hello, Dolly! takes the stage at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse.

The production, running through April 4, 2026, stars Boulder resident Melissa Williams as the iconic Dolly Gallagher Levi. Performances, including the Sunday, February 22 show from 6 to 10 p.m., combine live theatre with a full dinner experience at the venue located at 4747 Marketplace Drive in Johnstown. Tickets range from $80 to $95.

Williams’ portrayal of the turn-of-the-century matchmaker has earned praise for its warmth, humor, and emotional depth. Critics have described her performance as radiant and grounded, bringing both wit and heart to a role that has delighted audiences for generations. Her Dolly balances charm and confidence with a sense of agency that feels fresh and authentic.

Based on Thornton Wilder’s play The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! is filled with romance, high-energy dance numbers, and some of the most recognizable songs in musical theatre history. The story follows Dolly as she orchestrates romantic reunions and navigates her own path toward love, all with signature flair.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Candlelight Dinner Playhouse at (970) 744-3747.

