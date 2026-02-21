Weld County Among Highest in Impaired Driving Deaths

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New state data highlights ongoing risks on Northern Colorado roads

WELD COUNTY — Weld County recorded one of the highest numbers of traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers in Colorado in 2025, according to newly released data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, underscoring a persistent safety concern across Northern Colorado roadways.

Statewide, El Paso, Weld, Denver, and Adams counties reported the greatest number of impaired driving-related fatalities last year. More than half of Colorado’s 64 counties experienced at least one death involving an impaired driver, reflecting the broad impact of the issue in both urban and rural communities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most fatal crashes occur within 25 miles of a driver’s home — a reminder that impaired driving is often a local, close-to-home danger. For communities across Weld County and neighboring Larimer County, the data serves as a call for continued awareness and responsible decision-making behind the wheel.

“Impaired driving is a crime that kills over 200 Coloradans each year,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “There is no distance that can be safely driven while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis.”

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew emphasized that impaired driving is preventable. “DUIs are avoidable by making the simple choice not to drink and drive,” Lew said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The state’s Heat Is On campaign operates year-round, supporting law enforcement efforts to reduce impaired driving through high-visibility patrols and public education. More information is available at https://www.heatisoncolorado.com. Details about Colorado DUI laws can be found at https://www.noduicolorado.org, and additional safety resources are available at https://www.codot.gov/safety.

For Northern Colorado families, the message is straightforward: plan ahead, use a sober ride option, and help keep local roads safe for everyone.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation