“Hidden Gardens” throughout Loveland to be featured during Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show

May 15, 2023 admin Art & Lifestyle, Local Culture, Arts & Community 0
Students and volunteers planting raised beds at Good Enough Farm. (Photo courtesy Loveland Youth Gardeners)

Explore “Hidden Gardens” across Loveland during the 19th Annual Loveland Garden  Tour & Art Show on June 17th.

Get a glimpse into six beautiful private gardens, including a  formal European-style garden, a rose garden, and spaces for entertaining, plus an urban farm. Kick off the fun at Loveland Youth Gardeners’ Good Enough Farm, where an artist’s market and local vendors will be featured for the first time Saturday, June 17th, from 8 am – 4 pm.  

This fun, educational, community-building event is the primary fundraiser for Loveland  Youth Gardeners, a local nonprofit serving youth in Northern Colorado. LYG empowers  youth facing challenges to cultivate life/work skills, environmental stewardship, and  community service. At the Good Enough Farm, located behind Boys & Girls Club –  Pulliam, young people are provided horticultural therapy, nature-based education, and  an opportunity to connect with the environment by getting their hands in the soil.

The working farm features raised garden beds, a native plants garden, a medicinal plants  garden, chickens, beehives, vermiculture, and much more.

Youths are offered various programs and ways to get involved from early childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood.  

For more information on the Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show and other events, visit  www.lovelandyouthgardeners.org.

(Graphic courtesy Loveland Youth Gardeners)

