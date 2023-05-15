“Hidden Gardens” throughout Loveland to be featured during Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Explore “Hidden Gardens” across Loveland during the 19th Annual Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show on June 17th.

Get a glimpse into six beautiful private gardens, including a formal European-style garden, a rose garden, and spaces for entertaining, plus an urban farm. Kick off the fun at Loveland Youth Gardeners’ Good Enough Farm, where an artist’s market and local vendors will be featured for the first time Saturday, June 17th, from 8 am – 4 pm.

This fun, educational, community-building event is the primary fundraiser for Loveland Youth Gardeners, a local nonprofit serving youth in Northern Colorado. LYG empowers youth facing challenges to cultivate life/work skills, environmental stewardship, and community service. At the Good Enough Farm, located behind Boys & Girls Club – Pulliam, young people are provided horticultural therapy, nature-based education, and an opportunity to connect with the environment by getting their hands in the soil.

The working farm features raised garden beds, a native plants garden, a medicinal plants garden, chickens, beehives, vermiculture, and much more.

Youths are offered various programs and ways to get involved from early childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood.

For more information on the Loveland Garden Tour & Art Show and other events, visit www.lovelandyouthgardeners.org.