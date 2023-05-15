Happenings in Wellington: Week of May 15, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

It should be safe to plant tender plants in Northern Colorado. Flowers and vegetables are ready to thrive in the springtime sunshine, and hopefully no more snow! Have fun digging in the dirt and making your property beautiful for the summer season.

Wellington Main Street has opened registration for the Summer Main Street Market. This popular Farmer’s Market will operate Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 from July 19 – September 1. Vendors are invited to apply to sell at the Market https://cdn.jotfor.ms/230668876783172

Wellington Brew Fest will be held June 3 in Downtown Wellington. Tickets go on sale May 1st, and they sell like hotcakes. VIPs gain early entry with an upcharge. General admission tickets sell for $50 from 2-5 PM at Centennial Park in Downtown Wellington. https://wellingtonbrewfest.com/

The second annual Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament is coming up on June 24. Held at Mountain Vista Golf Club, the tournament was great fun in 2022. It’s not too soon to be putting teams together to play in this fun tournament. The Chamber will offer sponsorship opportunities to local businesses. This is a great way to highlight your business and support the Chamber and community!

Wellington Public Library offers its May Schedule:

May 23 – Children’s Yoga – Age 4+ 11 AM

https://wellington.colibraries.org/