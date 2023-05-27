High Plains Blues Society 2023 Summer Series Continues

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The High Plains Blues Society (HPBS) is excited to announce the continuation of their 2023 Summer Series of concerts beginning in May, and ending in September of this year. The musical events planned for the summer are an important part of the HPBS effort to promote live and local blues music to the Fort Collins community and beyond.

All events are family-friendly and open to the public. Here’s the schedule of remaining dates for the series, along with the names of the bands performing:

Sunday, July 16: Purple Blues and Three Shots

Sunday, September 10: Whiskey Pickles and Peaches Embry & The Rhythm Train

All concerts in the series will take place on the back patio stage at Avogadro’s Number, located at 605 S. Mason Street in Fort Collins. There you’ll discover an extensive and affordable menu and full bar service as you sit back and enjoy some of the best blues music. The music starts promptly at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Tickets for each of the shows may be purchased in advance online at Avogadro’s website (Avogadros.com) for $15 each. They will also be available for the same cost at the door.

HPBS members are encouraged to wear their HPBS tee shirts, and if you don’t have one, you can pick one up at any of the concerts for free with a paid membership. HPBS will have a membership table on the patio to sign you up and answer any questions regarding upcoming concerts, membership details, etc.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet up with fellow blues fans, enjoy a fantastic venue, and experience the best blues performers in our area! Tell your friends and family so they won’t miss out.

Come support Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming’s HPBS and the blues community!

Contact Maggie Daniel at (970) 310-8354 for more information.