City of Fort Collins Golf Division Awards $8,000 in Scholarships through Youth Golf Fund

The City of Fort Collins Golf Division recently awarded its second year of scholarships to 119 junior golfers in the Fort Collins area through the Youth Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2021 by the Golf Advisory Board, the purpose of the Youth Golf Scholarship Fund is to support the mission of offering exceptional and affordable golf experiences by ensuring youth in the community have access to Fort Collins’ three municipal courses: City Park Nine, Collindale, and Southridge.

In its second year, the Youth Golf Scholarship Fund continues to be supported by generous donations from the Garfield family and additional contributions from local golf leagues, tournament participants, and individual donors. Gifted in recognition of Wilbur and Marguerite, the Garfield family is proud to honor the memory of their parents through the scholarship fund, knowing it will enable young people to learn and play their favorite sport.

“We remain grateful to the Garfield family for supporting the fund financially and helping to make the scholarship awards available for so many junior golfers this year,” says Ross Liggett, chair of the Golf Advisory Board. “We hope to continue growing the fund with each season and increasing the golf opportunities for the youth in our community.”

This year’s award recipients included 119 junior golfers from the Fort Collins area, more than double the amount awarded last year. Scholarship funds can be used on lessons, equipment, golf rounds, and pass purchases for the recipient.

Applications for the Youth Scholarship Fund are closed for 2023 but will open again for youth ages 5-17 in early 2024. Donations for the scholarship fund are accepted throughout the year. Additionally, in partnership with C.B. & Potts, the fund will host a fundraiser on September 29, including a golf tournament, fireworks, games, and more at Collindale Golf Course.

For more information about the Youth Golf Scholarship Fund, visit fcgov.com/golf/youth-golf-fund .