CDOT Tackling the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer One Safe Ride at a Time

$10 Uber ride credits available statewide during the holiday weekend

As the summer sun casts its warm embrace, a chilling truth looms ahead — the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. A period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that historically sees a spike in impaired driving crashes and fatalities — one that the Colorado Department of Transportation hopes to curb. In 2022, there were 79 impaired driving fatalities during June, July, and August. This year, to combat impaired driving and this devastating summer trend, CDOT and Uber are joining forces to provide Uber ride credits statewide as a safe and sober alternative.

According to NHTSA data, this partnership is part of the $500,000 that Uber pledged toward impaired-driving prevention efforts in five states with high drunk-driving fatality numbers, including Colorado. The five states will receive funding for locally available free and discounted rides and other impaired-driving-focused initiatives as part of the investment.

“This season is labeled the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for a reason,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). “We see firsthand the life-altering effects that impaired driving can cause and the regret these drivers experience. Make a plan before the celebration begins. These fatalities are entirely preventable, and we urge every motorist and passenger on our roads this summer to take their safety seriously.”

On May 16, CDOT, CSP, and local law enforcement agencies began The Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement, asking drivers to prioritize safety as they enjoy the warmer weather. The summer season will include five additional The Heat Is On DUI enforcement periods through Labor Day. CDOT also began the May Mobilization seat belt enforcement period on May 15 as part of its Click It or Ticket campaign. As the most extensive seat belt enforcement period of the year, it is a resolute reminder to buckle up and stay safe on the road.

“Impaired driving impacts too many lives, and yet is 100% avoidable,” said Harry Hartfield, senior manager of public affairs for Uber. “Independent studies prove that Uber has a direct role in reducing drunk driving fatalities across the country and we’re proud to work alongside the Colorado Department of Transportation this Memorial Day to help provide a safe alternative and support their efforts to prevent impaired driving.”

“A DUI arrest will bring your holiday or summer plans to a halt,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With the summer driving season right around the corner, people still need to be responsible when it comes to getting behind the wheel. Driving isn’t a game, and no one should gamble with their life or the lives of others by driving impaired.”

For yearly impaired driving crashes, fatality data, and local law enforcement plans in Colorado, visit codot.gov.

About The Heat Is On

The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 16 specific high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com. More information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe, including impaired driving enforcement objectives, arrest data and safety information at codot.gov/safety.

About Click It or Ticket

Click It or Ticket is a nationwide campaign from NHTSA. Since Click It or Ticket was introduced in Colorado in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72% to 87%. For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement citation numbers, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.

About CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.