Holiday Blues Market Lights Up Fort Collins Nursery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local artisans, music, and seasonal shopping highlight December 4 event

The Fort Collins Nursery will bring together live blues music, local makers, festive greenery, and family-friendly fun during its Holiday Blues Market on Thursday, December 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The event offers Northern Colorado residents a relaxed, community-focused alternative to traditional holiday shopping, complete with performances by musician Grant Sabin and a festive appearance by Mrs. Claus.

Shoppers can browse trees, poinsettias, hand-made wreaths, and a full Art Mart featuring local artisans and makers. Vendors include Desert Willow (slow-fashion clothing), Eri Matsumura (ceramics and embroidery), Grody Brody (pop-culture art), Huzzah Bakery (small-batch baked goods), Joyful Gecko Crafts (pet portraits and watercolor), JR Black (books), Kaley Alie (acrylic art), Moondrift Metals (jewelry), P&L Creations (laser-engraved gifts), and Rising Ash Herbal & Floral Design (floral and apothecary).

Food and drinks will be available from Perk Mill Coffee. More vendor details can be found on the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/881133134441987/

The evening also promises special one-day discounts throughout the nursery, adding value to the unique seasonal shopping experience.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.