Jolly Trolley Holiday Open House Returns Dec. 13

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins families invited to celebrate with Santa, therapy animals, and local trolley history

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Trolley will once again open its Mountain Avenue Trolley Barn to the community for the annual Jolly Trolley Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event brings families together to enjoy Santa visits, therapy animals, historic trolley exhibits, and festive treats.

Inside the historic barn at 1801 W. Mountain Avenue, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet guests aboard Car 25 for holiday photos. While families wait in line, volunteers from the Larimer Animal People Partnership (LAPP) will offer comforting interaction with therapy animals, adding an extra layer of seasonal warmth.

Outside, visitors can explore Car 21 and learn more about Fort Collins’ streetcar heritage. Volunteers will also serve complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, and popcorn to keep guests warm during the mid-December celebration.

Holiday shoppers can browse trolley-themed gifts such as ornaments, toys, stickers, and popular children’s books—including Birney: The Streetcar and The 12 Little Elves Visit Colorado—making the event a convenient stop for local gift buying.

The Jolly Trolley Holiday Open House remains one of Fort Collins’ favorite seasonal traditions, allowing families to build new memories while connecting with the community’s rich transit history. (Streetcar rides will not be operating.)

For more information, visit FortCollinsTrolley.org.