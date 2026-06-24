Hope Shines Brighter Celebrates Refugee Stories Through Music and Film

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

World Refugee Day event at The Lincoln Center supports refugee and immigrant services in Northern Colorado.

Friday evening in Fort Collins will bring together music, storytelling, and community support as Hope Shines Brighter marks World Refugee Day with an inspiring celebration of resilience and cultural connection.

Community Message

Hosted by Church World Service Fort Collins, the event will feature a screening of the short documentary Alsarah: The Sonic Historian, which follows Sudanese musician and ethnomusicologist Alsarah as she explores how migration shapes culture and identity through music. Attendees will also hear firsthand stories from members of the Colorado Refugee Speakers Bureau and enjoy a live performance by Colorado singer-songwriter Angel Corsi.

The evening includes catered appetizers and soft drinks while highlighting the experiences and contributions of refugees and immigrants who have built new lives in Colorado. Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate hope, strengthen community understanding, and support ongoing refugee resettlement efforts.

World Refugee Day is observed each year globally to honor the courage and resilience of people forced to flee conflict, persecution, and hardship. Through personal stories, music, and film, Hope Shines Brighter offers Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to connect with those experiences while supporting local programs that help newcomers thrive.

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Event Details

What: Hope Shines Brighter – World Refugee Day Celebration

When: Friday, June 26, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins

Cost: $57 all-inclusive admission

More Info: Contact CWS Fort Collins for ticket availability and event details.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s strength comes from the people who call it home and the stories they bring with them. Events like Hope Shines Brighter help build understanding and connection across cultures while highlighting the organizations working to support our neighbors.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s strength comes from the people who call it home and the stories they bring with them. Events like Hope Shines Brighter help build understanding and connection across cultures while highlighting the organizations working to support our neighbors.

Source: Church World Service Fort Collins event announcement.