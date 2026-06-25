Greeley Breakfast Club Marks First Anniversary

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Popular downtown diner celebrates a year in Greeley with $1 coffee, free cake, and community gratitude

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Breakfast Club is celebrating its first anniversary with a week of customer appreciation specials and a look back at a successful first year serving the community.

Community Message

Owned by husband-and-wife team Dakota and Michelle Soifer, the restaurant opened July 5, 2025, after the couple purchased the historic former El Charro building at 2109 9th St. and spent three months renovating the space. The Greeley location became the third Breakfast Club restaurant, joining longtime establishments in Fort Collins and Loveland.

Breakfast Club in Greeley (Photo courtesy the Breakfast Club)

To thank customers for their support, the restaurant will offer $1 coffee from July 6–10. Guests are also invited to stop by at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, for a complimentary slice of anniversary cake.

The first year has been marked by strong community engagement, according to the owners. The restaurant has hosted veterans’ breakfasts, meetings for University of Northern Colorado staff and students, local business gatherings, and countless family breakfasts and brunches, helping build a loyal customer base.

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Among the restaurant’s milestones was the launch of biweekly veterans community meetups in partnership with PAMVET. The Saturday morning gatherings include a pledge, updates, prayer, and breakfast, with all community members welcome.

The restaurant also hosted a Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce after-hours networking event that drew more than 60 local business leaders and showcased its food and beverage offerings.

Visitors this summer can enjoy the restaurant’s shaded patio and weekday happy hour specials from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring discounted food and drinks.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team,” Dakota and Michelle Soifer said in a statement. “To go from zero to a hundred with all the challenges of opening a new restaurant and kinks to work out, they are just crushing it.”

The owners also praised General Manager Christine Granados and Chef Paula for helping establish the Greeley location and maintain the standards that have made the Breakfast Club brand successful across Northern Colorado.

A Northern Colorado Breakfast Tradition

The Breakfast Club’s roots stretch back to 1990, when founder David Hakes opened the original Fort Collins location. Known for classic diner fare, homemade specialties, and a welcoming atmosphere, the restaurant developed a loyal following that continues today.

A second location opened in Loveland in 2000. After years of separate ownership following Hakes’ divorce, the two restaurants were reunited under Dakota and Michelle Soifer when they purchased the Loveland location in 2022 and the Fort Collins restaurant in 2024.

When the El Charro building became available in Greeley, the couple saw an opportunity to expand east and bring the Breakfast Club experience to Weld County. After extensive renovations, the Greeley location opened in July 2025, completing what the owners describe as a Northern Colorado breakfast diner trifecta.

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Source: Greeley Breakfast Club