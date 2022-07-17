Family of Three Identified in Greeley Death Investigation

Three people found dead inside a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road in Greeley on Saturday, July 2, have been identified.
Richard Kraus, age 83, Patricia Kraus, age 80, and Alan Kraus, age 61, all of Greeley, were discovered by police officers inside their residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department, which will provide further information as it becomes available. A final cause and manner of death await the conclusion of autopsy reports.
