“How to Survive Middle School” Combines Comedy and Education at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

“How to Survive Middle School” offers a multimedia, educational performance for young audiences. The show arrives at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave, at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 19.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at ucstars.com.

Giving Middle School Students a Voice

“How to Survive Middle School” addresses issues kids face in middle school, from social media to peer pressure. Comedian Robert Post hosts the production, sharing his own middle school struggles with learning disabilities. His story is about finding hope and humor in what makes you different. The show also features video testimonials by kids and their advocates.

UCCC’s Commitment to Educational Entertainment

Each year, the UCCC hosts presentations for young audiences. Part of the theatre’s mission is to provide educational and accessible experiences for the community’s youth. This contributes to the thriving arts community within Greeley.

2023 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is grateful to the spring 2023 sponsors. Their support allows the UCCC to continue providing the community with world-class entertainment. The spring 2023 semester sponsors include:

Yoder Family of Companies

McDonald Toyota

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

Pioneer Press

UCHealth

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey at celeste.mccorvey@greeleygov.com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue. It’s owned and operated by the City of Greeley. The venue hosts more than 100 events a year. The lineup includes Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and local dance and school performances.

Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/UnionColonyCivicCenter.