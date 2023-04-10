Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Partners with Aims Community College Windsor Campus

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture has partnered with Aims Community College Windsor Campus. Aims Community College Windsor Campus sponsorship will contribute to the Community Recreation Center, athletics programs, and numerous events.

Aims Community College is a two-year public college with multiple locations in Northern Colorado, including one in Windsor, located at 1120 Southgate Dr.

Aims Community College recognizes its important role in each student’s academic and career success by creating a thriving community built around inclusion and educational opportunity. The goal is for each student to receive an empowered experience to prepare them for a successful future.

For those interested in learning more or becoming a sponsor for Parks, Recreation & Culture, visit https://bit.ly/SponsorPRC.

For more information about the Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture, visit recreationliveshere.com.