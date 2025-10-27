Hummingbird Transformer Box Brightens Fort Collins Through Student Collaboration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Partnership between Poudre Global Academy, City of Fort Collins, and local artist brings color and creativity to Stover Street

FORT COLLINS – A new burst of color now greets passersby on Stover Street thanks to a unique collaboration between Poudre Global Academy (PGA), the City of Fort Collins, and local artist Larry Tucci. The newly completed Hummingbird Transformer Box project celebrates art, education, and community spirit through the creativity of elementary and middle school students.

Partnership between Poudre Global Academy, City of Fort Collins, and local artist brings color and creativity to Stover Street (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

The mural project, located in the Poudre Global Academy parking lot, transformed a standard utility box into a vibrant depiction of hummingbirds and nature — a symbol of community connection and vitality. The design was led by artist Larry Tucci, who worked closely with students to bring their colorful visions to life.

“This project is a great example of how art can unify and inspire,” said a Poudre School District representative. “It’s more than just a painted box — it’s a reflection of our students’ imagination and our community’s commitment to creative expression.”

The installation was made possible through collaboration with the City of Fort Collins’ Art in Public Places program, which supports local artwork that enhances public spaces across the city.

Learn more about the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places projects at fcgov.com/artspublic.

Source – Poudre School District