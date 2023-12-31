Iconic Ice Castle Winter Attraction Opens in Cripple Creek

The wait is over for the opening of one of Colorado’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in Cripple Creek, Colorado, has opened to the public. The attraction originally anticipated an open date in early January, but colder temperatures made opening before the holidays possible.

Ice Castles has been bringing fairy tales to life since its inception in 2011. Founder Brent Christensen developed the patented process used to create Ice Castles while attempting to build a winter playground for his kids in the front yard of their home in Alpine, Utah. The project drew crowds who came out to tour Christensen’s frozen creation. Ice Castles has become an internationally renowned tourist attraction with multiple locations across North America.

Winter Realms is a premier winter attraction that seamlessly blends the enchanting elements of the season into a captivating wonderland of lights, snow, and ice. Brought to you by the makers of the award-winning Ice Castles, Winter Realms celebrates the beauty of winter in a magical and family-friendly environment in two locations, Lake George, NY, and Lake Geneva, WI.

The interactive experience features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

“Mother Nature has been good to us this season,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird.

Tickets are on sale through early February on the attraction’s website at icecastles.com/colorado/.

The Utah-based company has three other Ice Castles locations in Midway, Utah; Maple Grove, Minnesota; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire; and two Winter Realms locations in Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.