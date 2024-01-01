Dedication and Commitment Honored at Employee Recognition Event

At the annual employee recognition board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, the board of commissioners, department supervisors, and a packed board room proudly honored 79 employees who’ve contributed nearly 1,100 years of combined experience in their positions with Weld County Government.

“The dedication of our employees to serve our citizens is special,” Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said. “Our employees help Weld County government be the best it can be, and we’re proud to honor their commitment.”

Employees from 14 departments were commended for their professionalism and performance in serving county residents. For every department recognized, the supervisor expressed gratitude for a job well done and gave each employee a commemorative pin as appreciation.

Fifty-nine employees were honored for ten years of outstanding service to Weld County, and ten employees were honored for 20 years of service. Seven employees were also honored for 30 years of service: Patricia Castle and Van Duvall of the Sheriff’s Office, Michelle Raimer of the Human Resources Department, Nancy Sanchez of the Department of Human Services, Isabelle Vazquez and Aurora Medina of the Department of Public Health and Environment, and Duane Naibauer of the Public Works Department.

Additionally, three employees were given a commemorative coat for being with the county for 40 years: Norma Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Geesaman of Facilities, and Marlys Daughtrey of the Department of Human Services.

For more information about Weld County Government, visit www.weld.gov.