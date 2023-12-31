Csu to Have Another Strong Presence at National Western Stock Show Jan. 6-21

From Ag Adventure to CSU Day to the newly completed CSU Spur campus, Colorado State University will once again have its imprint all over the National Western Stock Show, being held in Denver from Jan. 6-21.
CSU has been a partner with the NWSS since it began in 1906. Below are some highlights of CSU-related activities and events at the Stock Show.
Jan. 4
• The National Western Stock Show Parade (nationalwestern.com/special-events/parade) will be held at noon on Jan. 4, featuring CAM the Ram and Ram Handlers. The parade route begins at Denver’s Union Station and runs up 17th Street, concluding at 17th and Glenarm Place.
Jan. 5
• Boots ‘N’ Business After Party: 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at CSU Spur. Paid registration required. Register at https://col.st/A55rL
• CSU Spur One-Year Anniversary Celebration: 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at CSU Spur. Join this free and public event that is all about having fun and interacting with CSU programs and partners. Commemorate the milestone first year of the full CSU Spur campus being in operation.
Jan. 6-21
• Ag Adventure: Become a Junior Ag Ambassador by participating in this interactive, hands-on exhibit where CSU Agricultural Education students teach about agriculture and natural resources, including where your food comes from. It is a collaboration among the NWSS, CSU and various commodity organizations from around the state that represent Colorado producers. The CSU booth and Ag Adventure can be found every day of the Stock Show on the third floor of the Hall of Education.
Jan. 6-12
• Stockyards: Visit CSU’s student-led Seedstock Merchandising Team in its new digs and learn about CSU’s tradition of raising and showing livestock at the stock show. Open to the public.
Tickets to CSU Day at the Rodeo on Jan. 13 include admission to the Mutton Bustin’ event.
Jan. 6-12
• CSU Spur: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the Stock Show, and there will be ongoing programs at CSU Spur each day. Check out the CSU Spur calendar for more info on daily events at Spur: https://csuspur.org/spur-events/
Jan. 9
• NWSS Free Admission Day
Jan. 9-12, Jan. 16-19
• School Visits program, in which 4-H Extension Agents along the Front Range host thousands of youth through school field trips, offering them free admission to the NWSS.
Jan. 12
• Discover and explore CSU and Colorado 4-H, delivered by CSU Extension, during 4-H Day at the Stock Show, Friday, Jan. 12.
Jan. 13 – CSU Day
• CSU Day at the Rodeo is Saturday, Jan. 13. Special group discount tickets are available for CSU Day at the Rodeo at 11 a.m., featuring seating in CSU fan sections. Tickets include grounds admission for the day, which includes nearly 300 trade show vendors, Mutton Bustin’, CSU officials as stagecoach/wagon riders, National Western nursery, kids’ activities, petting farm and more. Rodeo tickets are available at tinyurl.com/nwsspromo, promo code NWSSCSU. Questions about tickets can be directed to the groups department at (303) 295-3959. Prices offered are not available to the general public. All orders are subject to availability, and prices are subject to change.
• The CSU Alumni Association Member Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at CSU Spur Hydro Theater, featuring photos with CAM the Ram. Registration link: https://advancing.colostate.edu/NWSSMEMBERBREAKFAST2024. CAM the Ram will also be on hand from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 outside of CSU Spur Vida.
Jan. 17
• Learn more about Colorado FFA and agricultural education on FFA Day, Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Jan. 18
• Temple Grandin Equine Center Exceptional Rodeo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CSU Spur Vida Building. The mock and adaptive rodeo experience is for Denver-area youth with special needs, ages 4 to 12. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athletes and rodeo royalty partner with the youth to assist them through the rodeo obstacles. CSU Professor Temple Grandin engages with the youth and signs books, while community volunteers help host each activity station. The public is welcome to watch.
Be the first to comment