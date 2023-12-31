Csu to Have Another Strong Presence at National Western Stock Show Jan. 6-21

From Ag Adventure to CSU Day to the newly completed CSU Spur campus, Colorado State University will once again have its imprint all over the National Western Stock Show, being held in Denver from Jan. 6-21.

CSU has been a partner with the NWSS since it began in 1906. Below are some highlights of CSU-related activities and events at the Stock Show.

Jan. 4

• The National Western Stock Show Parade (nationalwestern.com/special-events/parade) will be held at noon on Jan. 4, featuring CAM the Ram and Ram Handlers. The parade route begins at Denver’s Union Station and runs up 17th Street, concluding at 17th and Glenarm Place.

Jan. 5

• Boots ‘N’ Business After Party: 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at CSU Spur. Paid registration required. Register at https://col.st/A55rL

• CSU Spur One-Year Anniversary Celebration: 1-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at CSU Spur. Join this free and public event that is all about having fun and interacting with CSU programs and partners. Commemorate the milestone first year of the full CSU Spur campus being in operation.

Jan. 6-21

• Ag Adventure: Become a Junior Ag Ambassador by participating in this interactive, hands-on exhibit where CSU Agricultural Education students teach about agriculture and natural resources, including where your food comes from. It is a collaboration among the NWSS, CSU and various commodity organizations from around the state that represent Colorado producers. The CSU booth and Ag Adventure can be found every day of the Stock Show on the third floor of the Hall of Education.

Jan. 6-12

• Stockyards: Visit CSU’s student-led Seedstock Merchandising Team in its new digs and learn about CSU’s tradition of raising and showing livestock at the stock show. Open to the public.