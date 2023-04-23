Walgreens and VillageMD Expand Full-Service Primary Care Practices to Colorado

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Walgreens U.S. Healthcare segment and VillageMD recently announced the expansion of Village Medical at Walgreens into Colorado, with three new primary care practices, two in Fort Collins and a third in Longmont.

“Healthcare can be difficult to navigate, as patients manage health conditions, providers, appointments, medications, and, at times, access to basic care,” said Mike Umbleby, vice president of integration at Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Walgreens and VillageMD utilize our combined expertise in primary care and pharmacy to provide the right care, at the right time, in patients’ local communities, to help them get and stay healthy.”

Village Medical is a primary care practice conveniently located alongside a Walgreens pharmacy location. Village Medical physicians and Walgreens pharmacy team members work together to provide patients cost-effective, expert care for chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries.

Physicians and pharmacists collaborate closely and ensure patients have access to high-quality care and medical expertise. The number of people in Colorado with three or more chronic diseases is growing and is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2030, 1 demonstrating the need for accessible care.

“Together, we’re committed to providing patients with access to personalized, high-quality, and coordinated care – care that we know they want and deserve,” said Clive Fields, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer, VillageMD. “We’re excited to expand our primary care and pharmacy service offerings in Colorado to give residents the opportunity to better manage their care right in their local community.”

Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in Colorado will also create more than 70 full-time jobs and directly employ approximately 30 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals, such as physicians, nurse practitioners, and medical assistants.

Physicians and pharmacists are supported with high-tech tools, optimized electronic medical records, and reduced administrative tasks, empowering them to focus on providing patient care and achieving positive health outcomes.

In addition to Colorado, there are Village Medical at Walgreens locations in states nationwide, with nearly half in medically underserved areas. Village Medical at Walgreens practices accepts various health insurance in participating markets, including Medicaid and Medicare. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home, and telehealth visits. Patients can learn more and book appointments by visiting villagemedical.com/locations.