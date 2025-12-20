Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Comes to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dinner Detective brings a true-crime comedy experience to Marriott Fort Collins on December 20

An interactive evening of mystery, comedy, and dining is coming to Fort Collins as The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show takes over the Marriott Fort Collins on Saturday, December 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Billed as North America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre, the Dinner Detective experience places guests right in the middle of the action. Unlike traditional mystery dinners, the actors are not in costume and are hidden among the audience, creating a social and unpredictable atmosphere where anyone could become a suspect.

Guests will enjoy a full plated dinner while working together to solve a hilarious “true crime” mystery unfolding around the room. The experience is designed for adults and blends humor, audience participation, and surprises throughout the evening.

Tickets include admission to the award-winning mystery dinner theatre show, a full plated meal, waitstaff gratuity, and interactive entertainment. The event will be held at the Marriott Fort Collins, 350 E. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins. Tickets are priced at $83.24.

For more information about the event, contact Jason Siebold at [email protected] or call (866) 496-0535.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.