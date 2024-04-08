Larimer County to Host Forum for Behavioral Health Director Finalists

Four candidates for the position of Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Director will be available to engage with the public at a community forum in April hosted by Larimer County.
The forum will be structured in a question-and-answer format to allow the candidates to answer critical questions and express their perspectives on the field of behavioral health.
The four finalists are:
- M.J. Jorgensen, Director of Addiction Response, Northern Colorado Health Alliance
- Bridget Sanchez, Director of Behavioral Health, Tepeyac Community Health Center
- Kyle Smithey, Principle, Premier, Inc.
- Mark Stiger, Director of Behavioral Health, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
Community members and behavioral health providers will have an opportunity at the forum to gather insight into the approaches, philosophies, and direction the four finalists have in leading Larimer County Behavioral Health Services.
Time and Date: 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 10, 2024
Place: First Floor Hearing Room, Larimer County Administrative Services
Building, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins, ColoradoThose planning to attend the forum may submit questions for the finalists through a Google Form available at https://forms.gle/FckwhieZ9hH3SBHV9.
